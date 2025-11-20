CEO Role 'One Of The Easier Things' AI Will Play: Sundar Pichai

Artificial Intelligence (AI) may eventually take over a chief executive officer (CEO)'s job, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has said.

“I think what a CEO does is maybe one of the easier things for an AI to do one day,” he said in an interview with the BBC. He added that while today's systems can already handle broad, intelligent conversations, the next year will bring a significant step forward.

His comments came shortly after the company released Gemini 3, its latest and most powerful AI model.

“I think where we are right now is that you can interact with this AI, ask questions, go back and forth and have these intelligent exchanges on many, many topics,” he said. “I think the next step in the next 12 months will see the evolution being that they are able to do more complex tasks for you.”

He listed everyday examples of how AI could soon act on a person's behalf. “I have to go shopping for something. I have to buy a birthday gift for my spouse, and you know, can I ask this chatbot to go do that, right? So I think that kind of what we call agentic experiences is what we are all excited about,” he said.

According to him, these systems will eventually support users in high-stakes decisions as well. “So down the line, that means there are moments it can help you make a decision… should I invest in this stock?… or my doctor is recommending a treatment, and how should I think about the pros and cons of that treatment? Those are all real, tangible use cases.”

While he said the technology still requires work, he said the progression was “exciting to see”.

Pichai also spoke on growing fears that the rapid rise of AI valuations could lead to a market bubble. He acknowledged that the sector's momentum was extraordinary but warned that parts of the boom were marked by “irrationality”.

Asked whether Google would be insulated if the bubble burst, he said even the world's biggest AI companies would feel the impact. “I think no company is going to be immune, including us,” he told the BBC. While confident Google could withstand turbulence, he argued the entire industry would be affected.

Pichai warned users against treating AI systems as infallible sources of truth. AI models, he said, remain “prone to errors”, and people should continue relying on a broader information ecosystem. “This is why people also use Google Search, and we have other products that are more grounded in providing accurate information,” he said, adding that AI tools should be used “alongside other tools” rather than as standalone authorities.