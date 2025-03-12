NRI Says Living Abroad For 3 Years Has Made Her "More Indian", Sparks Debate

Many Indians have chosen to settle abroad, driven by the promise of better career opportunities and financial stability. The United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Australia, and Singapore are among the most popular destinations, offering a haven for Indians seeking professional growth and financial success. Recently, a Reddit post sparked a debate among Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) on social media, claiming that living outside India strengthens one's Indian identity. A user shared her experience of living in Paris for three years, stating that she now feels more connected to her Indian heritage than ever before.

"I've been living in Paris for almost three years now, and funny enough, I feel more Indian than ever. Back when I was in India, I never really thought about my culture much—it was just normal, part of everyday life. But now that I'm away, I appreciate it so much more," the Reddit user wrote.

Previously, she took her culture for granted, but living abroad has made her appreciate it more. In her post, she said that she has developed a deeper fondness for Indian food and music. Despite trying various cuisines, she finds Indian food unparalleled, citing its complex spices and flavours.

"No matter how many cuisines I try, nothing hits like Indian food. It's not just about the taste—it's the spices, the layers of flavour, the way every dish is an experience. The food here feels so… basic in comparison. I also find myself explaining Indian food to people way more than I expected—like, no, not everything is "curry," she wrote.

The user also discovered a new appreciation for Indian music, which she said she hadn't valued as much before moving abroad. "Even with all of India's problems, I feel so much more patriotic now. On my last trip home, I went to the Red Fort Light and Sound Show, and by the end, I was actually crying. The way they told the story—from Shah Jahan building it to everything India has gone through—it just hit different,'' she added.

See the post here:

The Reddit post ignited a heated discussion among Indians living abroad, with opinions divided. While some echoed the woman's sentiments, sharing similar experiences of feeling more connected to their Indian heritage after moving abroad, others disagreed. They denied feeling a stronger sense of Indian identity after immigrating. One user wrote, "It's the other way around for me. When I first moved abroad, I immediately realised what my family and friends were missing. Basics of cleanliness, infrastructure, lifestyle, and more importantly civic sense is almost absent."

Another commented, "Fairly common phenomenon among immigrant communities. Lots of sociological and anthropological case studies and ethnographies on this very experience. You're not alone.''

A third said, "You will always be Indian at heart. You will cry for its failures and celebrate its victories. I believe it is important to adapt to the culture of the countries you immigrate to. Over time I found new foods tasty, people and their cultures interesting and started enjoying local TV and Movies. If one is moving overseas permanently, it would be better to understand and adapt to the local history and culture. Remember that your children will never feel for or appreciate the 'Indianness' like you do. Forcing it in them will lead them to live a double life; one in front of you and another behind."



