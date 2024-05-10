'Not My 1st Time...': Ex-Tesla Employee Praised Online For Her Positive Outlook After Losing Job

Nora Duong was a Senior Localization Program Manager at Tesla.

As layoffs continue in the technology industry, many people have taken to social media to express their shock and regret. As many as 21,473 employees from 50 companies in the technology sector were laid off in April 2024 alone, as per the latest data published by layoffs.fyi. The layoffs first started last month, when Tesla began laying off what was said to be at the time 10 percent of the company's global workforce of 140,000 people. The layoffs included Nora Duong, a Senior Localization Program Manager, who found herself facing a devastating blow after working at the electric motor company for 2 years. However, despite being laid off, Ms Duong's positive outlook on the situation has caught the attention of social media users.

Taking to LinkedIn, Ms Duong shared that this isn't the first time she got laid off. She said that the first time she was "ambushed", she wasn't given a chance to process and react. "But this second time of layoff, I smiled," she said.

Take a look at her post below:

In a long LinkedIn post, Ms Duong shared that she unexpectedly received an email from Tesla, saying that her Senior Localization Program Manager role was evaporated, along with other departments and functions.

"Two months before Tesla layoff, I wrote a proposal to ask for a headcount in our team. Two weeks before the layoff, I made improvements to our Translation Management System while completing localizing millions of words to more than 40 languages. Two days before the layoff, I joyfully celebrated my Teslaversary - an incredible journey that I was so proud to get there, where along the way I have learnt so much," she wrote.

Ms Duong shared the things she misses the most at Tesla. "It is the people, and the impact we have made together. I was lucky to work across many IT, Software, Technical Publications, Engineering, design, manufacturing, legal, marketing, and sales teams that bring our cars to all around the world. It brought me so much joy seeing non-English speaking users could finally use the cool Cybertruck and other vehicles in many languages, thanks to our dedicated localization work," she said.

Also Read | Boy, 9, Saves Parents After US Tornado Tosses Car: "Please Don't Die, I Will Be Back"

Further, the former Tesla employee acknowledged that layoff is hard for Americans," but she added that it is "way harder" for non-Americans like her. "Those who have fought sweat and tears to have a position in a country that favors job applicants who already have the right to work," Ms Duong continued.

"The first time I got laid off at Coursera, I was in denials. Frustrated. Upset. Devastated. Worried. All the terrible feelings you name it. But this second time of layoff, I smiled," she wrote.

Ms Duong shared the post just a day back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 3,000 reactions. In the comments section, users praised her positive outlook even after losing her job.

"It's heartening to see your resilience and positivity despite the difficulties you've faced. Your perspective on embracing change and looking forward to new opportunities is inspiring. Keep that," wrote one user.

"This "Those who have fought sweat and tears to have a position in a country that favors job applicants who already have the right to work" really resonated with me. Something only certain people will understand. All the best to you," commented another.

"Need positive posts like this one! You will land a job soon! Keep up the great spirits and this too shall pass. It's a tough time for many as the market is unpredictable but I strongly believe things will change for good. As you rightly said, layoffs are a reality and it's important to cherish the wonderful relationships we build with people as that makes this somewhat less painful in the long run," expressed one user.