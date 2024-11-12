New Owner Of Avengers Tower Revealed By Marvel Studios After Years Of Suspense

The Avengers Tower in New York in MCU.

After years of uncertainty and suspense, Marvel Studios has finally revealed the new owner of the Avengers Tower, previously known as Stark Tower and owned by Iron Man aka Tony Stark. The mystery was resolved after Marvel released a special look of its forthcoming movie Thunderbolts at D23 Brazil on Saturday (Nov 9). The three-and-a-half-minute video showed CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played by charismatic Julia Louis-Dreyfus, making herself comfortable with a drink in a familiar-looking bar at the top of the towering skyscraper in New York.

"How crazy is it to think of all the monumental fights that happened exactly here where you're standing? I mean, the place wasn't cheap, but it's got good optics," she asks the anti-heroes assembled in the trailer.

It appears to be the same bar where Tony poured himself a drink during a confrontation with Loki in 2012's The Avengers. The trailer does not explicitly state that Valentina was the owner of the building but it is heavily implied.

'Avengers Tower'

Since 2017, the Avengers Tower has been on sale. It was revealed in Spider-Man: Homecoming that Tony was in the process of selling the building with Happy Hogan in charge of moving equipment and the Vulture attempting to steal it.

The skyscraper featured prominently in the first Avengers movie and was the centrepiece of the Battle of New York. It once again made an appearance in Avengers: Age of Ultron where the Avengers could be seen partying and chilling before Ultron, played by menacing James Spader makes an appearance. However, after the first Tom Holland Spiderman movie, the tower hasn't shown up beyond a few scenes in other MCU projects. Though some of the Avengers did visit a version of it in an alternate dimension in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

In the years since, fans speculated that the tower may have been bought by Norman Osbourne, Reed Richards, Wilson Fisk, or even Victor Von Doom, who is yet to make an appearance in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).