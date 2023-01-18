Netflix Is Looking For Flight Attendant For Its 'Dream Crew' And Is Offering To Pay Up To $385,000

Netflix is offering to pay as much as $385,000 a year.

Streaming giant Netflix is looking for a flight attendant to join its "dream crew". The company is offering to pay as much as $385,000 a year. It is looking to hire a primary flight attendant for one of its super-midsize private jets near its Los Gatos headquarters in San Jose, California.

In a job listing on its website, Netflix said that it is looking for candidates with "independent judgement, discretion and outstanding customer service skills". They should be able to "operate with little direction and a lot of self-motivation," the company added.

"The overall market range for this role is typically $60,000 - $385,000. This market range is based on total compensation (vs only base salary), which is in line with our compensation philosophy," the job listing read.

Further, Netflix also stated that it determines an employee's salary by considering "compensation factors" such as their background, experience and skills. "These considerations can cause your compensation to vary and will also be dependent on your location," the job listing said.

"The Netflix Aviation department provides exceptional, safe, confidential air transportation. It is our goal to provide the most outstanding aviation experience available, by using the best people and the best equipment and providing the highest level of customer service possible. The aviation team helps Netflix reach the world more efficiently and effectively so the company can continue to create joy around the world," the listing added.

The advert also stated that the team helps Netflix reach the world more efficiently and effectively so the company can continue to create joy around the world. The flight attendant's duties on the jet will include inspecting emergency equipment in the cockpit, cabin and gallery before takeoff. They will also have to be able to lift items as heavy as 13.6kg when loading and stocking planes.

Notably, the role is based in San Jose, California, and it requires travel in and beyond the United States.