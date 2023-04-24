NBC Universal CEO Jeff Shall Steps Down After Admitting Inappropriate Relationship

Mr Shell's senior team will now report directly to Comcast President Mike Cavanagh

The chief executive of NBC Universal, Jeff Shall, is stepping down from his position after admitting to an "inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company," following a complaint that prompted an investigation, parent company Comcast said.

Mr Shell in a statement said, "I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret." He added, "I'm truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down." His departure was effective immediately.

Mr Shell departed the company after almost two decades.

According to a Reuters report, the former chairman of NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment took over as CEO in 2020, replacing Steve Burke. He oversaw the media company's broad portfolio of businesses, including the Universal film studio and television business, the Peacock streaming service and Universal's theme parks.

Comcast did not immediately name a successor.

Mr Shell's senior team will now report directly to Comcast President Mike Cavanagh, Comcast said in a company-wide email that was made available to Reuters.

"When our principles and policies are violated, we will always move quickly to take appropriate action, as we have done here," Cavanagh and Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said in the email.

Comcast said the investigation into the complaint against Shell was led by outside counsel. It did not provide other details.

In 2020, NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer left the company after disclosing a settlement with a woman with whom he had a consensual affair years ago.

Shell joins other high-profile executives who have lost their jobs in recent years over accusations of improper conduct or sexual harassment.