National Science Day 2023: Know History, Significance Of This Day

National Science Day is celebrated on 28 February

India celebrates National Science Day on February 28 every year to mark the contributions of scientists towards the development of the country. On this day, in 1928, Indian Physicists Sir CV Raman made an important discovery in the field of spectroscopy, which was later named after him - the Raman Effect.

For this discovery, he was also awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930.

Raman Effect is the phenomenon in spectroscopy discovered by Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman while working in the laboratory of the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, Kolkata.

National Science Day 2023: Theme

The theme of National Science Day 2023 is 'Global Science for Global Wellbeing'.

National Science Day: History

The National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC), in 1986, asked the Government of India to announce February 28 as National Science Day. The government accepted and declared the day National Science Day. The first National Science Day was celebrated on February 28, 1987.

National Science Day: Significance

National Science Day is celebrated to raise awareness of the importance of science. Educational institutions celebrate National Science Day by organising public speeches, radio, TV, science movies, science exhibitions on themes and concepts, debates, quiz competitions, lectures and science model exhibitions.