Narayana Murthy Recalls First Reaction On Meeting Sudha Murty: 'It Was Like...'

The special episode is set to air on Saturday.

The makers of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' recently shared a promo video from the upcoming episode which will feature two of India's most admired personalities - Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and his wife, author and philanthropist Sudha Murty. The special episode, which is set to air on Saturday, offers fans a rare glimpse into the couple's endearing relationship and quick humour. The makers of the show released a teaser for the episode, in which the host Kapil Sharma inquires about Mr Murthy's reaction when he first saw his wife.

"When she first came to our house, it was like a breath of fresh air," Mr Murthy recalled. His wife then lightened the mood with a playful remark, saying, "Jawan the na (He was young back then)." Her witty comment had everyone laughing.

Kapil Sharma then asked the couple if, after 47 years of marriage, they had developed similar habits. To this Ms Murty responded, "I've become a workaholic like him and now I'm very particular about time." "I never complain. I cook so poorly, yet he never says anything. Just look at Murthy saab's weight - thanks to my cooking," she joked.

Watch the video below:

During one of the segments, comedian Sunil Grover also playfully mentioned his preference for "software" over "hardware", jokingly adding that hardware "gives him rashes," which led to a face-palm moment from Ms Murty.

The snippet from the show has gone viral on social media. On Reddit, users were both amused and surprised by the unexpected choice of guests. "Strange times I'm living in. Narayana Murthy on Kapil Sharma Show! Truly strange times," wrote one user.

Narayana Murthy is the co-founder of Infosys - the first Indian company to be listed on an American stock exchange. Sudha Murty, on the other hand, is the author of several books, mostly for children, and is also known for her contribution to Kannada and English literature. Her charitable efforts include founding orphanages, supporting rural development projects, enhancing computer and library facilities in Karnataka government schools, and establishing the Murty Classical Library of India at Harvard University. Ms Murty is also involved in public healthcare initiatives through the Gates Foundation.

Also read | Indian Woman, Desperate To Stay In UK, Offers To Work For Free, Criticised Online

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode will also feature Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal and his wife Grecia Munoz (Gia Goyal). Mr Goyal shared how Zomato customers reacted when he and his wife decided to surprise customers by becoming delivery agents for a day.

"When Gia delivered the order to the customers, they couldn't stop staring. It was a lot of fun," he said.