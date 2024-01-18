Names Of 10 Countries With Highest Gold Reserves Revealed, Know India's Rank

Gold is considered a safe-haven asset.

Gold reserves play a crucial role in ensuring the economic stability of a nation, serving as a dependable store of value, especially in times of financial uncertainties. The gold standard, widely adopted in the late 1800s and a substantial part of the 1900s, involved countries pegging the value of their paper currency to gold by setting a fixed exchange rate between their currency and a specific quantity of gold, according to Forbes. Essentially, each unit of currency issued had an equivalent value in gold, allowing individuals to exchange their paper money for real gold at this established rate.

Despite being officially abandoned in the 1970s, many countries still maintain gold reserves and now the demand for these reserves is rising due to growing economic uncertainty. Central banks are once again showing a preference for gold as the primary safe-haven asset. Gold reserves remain instrumental in influencing a country's creditworthiness and overall economic position, even as the modern economic landscape changes.

Here's a list of the top 10 countries with the largest gold reserves:

The USA has the world's highest gold reserves of 8,1336.46 tonnes, according to Forbes.

Germany has the second-highest gold reserve of 3,352.65 tonnes.

Italy has the third-highest gold reserve of 2,451.84 tonnes

France has gold reserves of 2,436.88 tonnes

With gold reserves of 2,332.74 tonnes, Russia is ranked in fifth place

China, an upper middle-income nation, has the highest gold reserves of 2,191.53 tonnes

Switzerland has gold reserves of 1,040.00 tonnes

Japan has gold reserves of 845.97 tonnes

India is ranked 9th on the list with 800.78 tonnes of reserved gold, according to Forbes

The Netherlands has gold reserves of 612.45 tonnes

Know why countries have a gold reserve

There is not one, but several reasons why countries maintain gold reserves. First and foremost, gold is recognised as a stable and dependable store of value. By holding gold, countries can instil confidence in their economic stability, particularly in times of financial uncertainty.

Additionally, gold has historically contributed to supporting the value of a country's currency. While the gold standard is no longer widely practised, some countries still perceive gold reserves as a method to maintain currency stability, Forbes reported.

Diversification is another reason. Gold, being a tangible asset, enables countries to diversify their overall portfolio by incorporating it into their reserves. This diversification helps mitigate risks associated with fluctuations in the value of other assets.

The attractiveness of gold is heightened by its inverse correlation with the US dollar. When the value of the dollar decreases, gold tends to appreciate, allowing central banks to protect their reserves during periods of market volatility.

Gold reserves also play a role in international trade and finance. Some countries employ gold to settle trade imbalances or as collateral for loans. The existence of gold reserves can enhance a country's creditworthiness and influence its standing in the global economic system.

Moreover, gold functions as a hedge during crises. Its value often rises amid economic downturns or geopolitical uncertainties, protecting against inflation and currency devaluation.