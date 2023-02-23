'Election Ke Bahane...': What Nagaland Minister Shared In Viral Tweet

The Nagaland Minister took to Twitter to share a post about the election campaign.

Election fever has gripped the state of Nagaland, where political campaigns are in full swing, all parties have put their total power into the upcoming polls. In the midst of election preparations, a tweet from Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along is refocusing social media users' attention on the state and making them smile.

Mr Along shared an image of himself eating a meal during an election campaign somewhere in the state with a caption in which he tried to say that it's good that he is enjoying delicious food during the election campaign.

His tweet in Hindi, when translated to English, reads as "It is good that on the pretext of elections...".

Acha hai, Election ke bahane hi sahi... pic.twitter.com/I2WGgSHuuO — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 23, 2023

This, like all of his previous Twitter posts, has gone viral and has been liked by his followers. Within one hour of being posted, the tweet had over 100,000 views.

The minister frequently tweets amusing and fascinating content, which generally offers an insight into his perspective on current issues in addition to demonstrating his sense of humor.

A few days ago, Mr. Along posted an image of a helicopter with an interesting message for his followers. The minister shared an image of the helicopter, which has something written on its stairs. "When the pilot learned that the next trip is for Imna along," he wrote in the caption. He asked his followers to zoom in and see what's written on the stairs.

When the pilot came to know that next Trip is for Imna Along.



🔎 Zoom in & see what's written on the stair. pic.twitter.com/TYcrfE2wAO — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 16, 2023

If you zoom in on the image, you will see that it says "one person at a time."