'Naatu Naatu': Jaipur Police Spreads Drink Driving Awareness Through A Witty Twitter Post

Naatu Naatu is the first Asian song to win a Golden Globe award.

Twitter handles of police departments in India are slowly becoming more adept at communicating the necessary information to the general public in a way that is both engaging and informative.The social media platforms have been innovatively used by the Mumbai Police, Delhi Police, and other metropolitan police forces to communicate.

Now the Jaipur Police have used witty social media postings to convey awareness and advice. Recently, in a tweet, they've been raising drink driving awareness through a post that looks like a song promotion.

The Jaipur Police used the song "Naatu Naatu" from the film "RRR," which won India's first Golden Globe, to share an advisory against drinking and driving.

The post was shared with a caption that read: "Raising a glass to RRR's Golden Globe win, but let's make sure it's not in our car. Drinking and driving is a serious crime and can have tragic consequences. Celebrate responsibly and make smart choices."

The social media users liked the manner in which the important message was shared and left appreciative remarks in the comment box.

"Very nice try and very creative Jaipur police," one user commented.