Mysterious Liquid Trickle From Spirit Airlines' Bathroom, Horrifying Passengers

A recent Spirit Airlines flight to New Jersey took a turn for the unexpected when a mysterious liquid flowed down the aisle, seeping from one of the plane's lavatories. The unwelcome stream left passengers in shock. Videos captured the scene: some folks gawked at the bizarre sight, while others took the opportunity to capture the moment on their phones. A few passengers even found humour in the situation, erupting in laughter amidst the shock.

Spirit Airlines confirmed the leak happened on Monday's flight 1595. Flight Aware, a website that tracks air travel, shows the plane left Atlanta's Hartfield-Jackson International Airport shortly after 3 pm and landed in Newark at 5:18 pm.

Upon landing in Newark, a maintenance crew was waiting to address the leak. Spirit Airlines explained in an email to USA Today that the culprit was a faulty water line connected to a sink in the back bathroom. The airlines said the spillage was clean, potable water.

The issue was fixed and the aircraft was cleared to continue with its next flight, the spokesperson told the media outlet.

