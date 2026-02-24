Mocked For His Turban, He Bought 5 Rolls-Royces: What Happened Next Went Viral

What began as an ugly racist remark from an Englishman in 2017 turned into a global statement of pride and defiance for UK-based Sikh billionaire Reuben Singh, according to Conde Nast Traveller. Singh, a prominent entrepreneur and CEO of Isher Capital, was targeted over his turban, a sacred symbol of Sikh identity. Instead of ignoring the insult, he chose a response that would capture global attention.

Turning Racism Into a Statement of Power

Taking to Instagram, Singh launched what became known as the Rolls-Royce Turban Challenge. He pledged to match the colour of his turban with his fleet of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars vehicles for an entire week.

As per the news report, day after day, he posted photographs standing proudly beside his cars, each turban perfectly colour-coordinated. What started as a rebuttal soon evolved into a viral celebration of identity, culture and success.The message was clear: prejudice would not define him, pride would.

From Viral Moment to Iconic Collection

The challenge transformed Singh into a global symbol of confidence and cultural pride. His passion for the Rolls-Royce Cullinan later culminated in a headline-grabbing Diwali gift to himself, five Cullinans worth approximately Rs 35 crore.

Finished in striking shades such as saffron, ruby, emerald, sapphire and red, the collection was dubbed his "Festival of Lights" set, with matching turbans for each.

More Than Luxury

Beyond the glamour, Singh's story stands as a reminder: sometimes, the most powerful response to hate is unapologetic success. What began as a racist comment became a movement, one that blended heritage, wealth, and resilience into a statement the world could not ignore.