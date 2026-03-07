Microsoft Unveils 'Project Helix' Console Capable Of Playing Xbox And PC Games

Just a couple of weeks after succeeding Phil Spencer as Microsoft Gaming CEO, Asha Sharma, on Friday (Mar 6), officially unveiled the next-generation Xbox console. Codenamed Project Helix, the new device is confirmed to play both Xbox and PC titles, finally putting an end to months of industry rumours.

Sharma is expected to elaborate on how this hardware will handle the complexities of the PC ecosystem at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) scheduled to be held next week.

"Great start to the morning with Team Xbox, where we talked about our commitment to the return of Xbox, including Project Helix, the code name for our next generation console," wrote Sharma in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

"Project Helix will lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games. Looking forward to chatting about this more with partners and studios at my first GDC next week!"

'I Am Sold'

Reacting to the announcement by Sharma, Xbox fans said they were hoping that the pricing was affordable, as the device has the potential to be a game-changer.

"If it has a disc drive and is backwards compatible with the whole og Xbox, 360, one and Series X, I'm sold," said one user, while another added: "Hope the price point is good, the Series X price is extremely hard to justify over a PS5 at the moment."

A third commented: "They need to go back to the exclusives model and focus on PC/Xbox day 1 exclusives. If Sony wants to gatekeep their exclusive which is within their rights, then MS should do the same because it will be harder to compete against a PS6 playing Xbox games that is cheaper."

A fourth said: "If I can play my Xbox digital library and Steam digital library on one device, I will buy it day one. I feel like there's going to be a catch here, maybe?"

Rather than a conventional, closed-system console, the new Xbox device could be a living room PC, akin to a Steam Machine. With PlayStation reportedly returning to its policy of video games exclusivity, the new device may help Xbox capture the budget/entry gaming desktop in the industry that has long been lying vacant, especially in the backdrop of a steep increase in memory prices.