Michelle Obama Says She Cried 'For 30 Minutes' At Donald Trump's Inauguration. Reveals Why

Michelle Obama stated that she started "sobbing" the moment she boarded Air Force One flight.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama revealed that she sobbed for a half-hour after leaving the White House for the final time on the day of US President Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017.

Mrs Obama reflected on her and her husband, former US President Barack Obama's tenure in the White House, in 'Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast'. She talked about how it felt to leave their family's home after eight years and the resentment she felt over Mr Trump taking office.

"After the inauguration - and we know whose inauguration we were at - that day was so emotional for so many different reasons. We were leaving the home we had been in for eight years, the only home our kids really knew," she explained in the podcast.

Mrs Obama continued, "They remembered Chicago but they had spent more time in the White House than anywhere, so we were saying goodbye to the staff and all the people who helped to raise them."

She also mentioned the "tears" she had upon leaving the White House and then moved on to talk about Mr Trump's inauguration and the lack of diversity she saw there. "There were tears, there was that emotion. To sit on that stage and watch the opposite of what we represented on display. There was no diversity, there was no colour on that stage. There was no reflection of the broader sense of America," she added.

She then admitted that she started "sobbing" the moment she boarded Air Force One flight. "When those doors shut, I cried for 30 minutes straight, uncontrollable sobbing, because that's how much we were holding it together for eight years," the former First Lady recalled.

Also Read: Michelle Obama Describes How Barack Obama Proposed To Her, Old Video Goes Viral

Mrs Obama also made fun of Mr Trump over how many people attended his inauguration, which has long been a source of controversy for his administration. It was claimed the turnout at the inauguration was the highest ever. "You walk through the Capitol, you wave goodbye, you get on Marine One, and you take your last flight flying over the Capitol. Where there weren't that many people there, we saw it by the way," she added.