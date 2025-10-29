Meta's Billionaire Co-Founder Reveals Challenges Of Being A CEO: "Quite Exhausting"

Dustin Moskovitz, co-founder of Meta and Asana, recently shared that his 13-year stretch as CEO was "quite exhausting", citing the exhausting emotional toll of leadership and his introverted nature. In an appearance on Ben Thompson's Stratechery podcast, Moskovitz spoke candidly about the stress of steering a company especially during turbulent times like the Trump presidency and pandemic, CNBC Make It reported.

Moskovitz, Facebook's co-founder, left the company in 2008 with an 8% stake, which is now valued at $12 billion. He co-founded Asana the same year and recently stepped down as CEO, transitioning to chairman while retaining 53% of the company's shares.

He mentioned that as an introvert, he struggled to maintain a leadership facade daily. Initially, he thought things would ease up as the company matured, but external chaos, including the Trump presidency, pandemic, and social issues, made his CEO role more about reacting to problems than building the company.

"I don't like to manage teams, and it wasn't my intention when we started Asana. I'd intended to be more of a independent or head of engineering or something again. Then one thing led to another and I was CEO for 13 years and I just found it quite exhausting," Moskovitz said during the episode.

Introverts As CEOs

Notable business leaders like Meta's Zuckerberg, Microsoft's Bill Gates, and Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett have also identified themselves as introverts, showing that introversion isn't a barrier to success in leadership roles.

Susan Cain, author of Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking, notes that introverts are often overlooked for leadership roles, as they prefer quieter environments. However, they possess traits like risk aversion, creativity, and problem-solving skills, making them well-suited for leadership positions.

Cain notes that introverted leaders tend to be deliberate and cautious in decision-making, and avoid impulsive moves. They also seek solitude, which fosters creativity. This thoughtful approach can serve them well in leadership roles, allowing for more considered and innovative solutions.

Research indicates that up to 82% of bosses are "accidental" leaders, lacking formal training and thrust into roles due to their technical expertise.