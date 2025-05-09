Meghan Markle Faces Rs 85 Crore Lawsuit Over Her Bath Salts Recipe

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A woman claims to have suffered burns owing to bath salts recipe by Ms Markle. Robin Patrick alleges burns occurred after using the DIY recipe from the show. She reports significant pain, leading to cosmetic distress and skin ulcers.

A US woman has threatened legal action against Meghan Markle after she allegedly suffered severe burns from trying a homemade bath salt recipe featured in the Duchess of Sussex's new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

Robin Patrick, based in Maryland, claimed to have followed the recipe, which included Epsom salt, arnica oil, lavender oil, pink Himalayan salt, and dried flowers. Ms Patrick, who is diabetic, said the bath salts caused her "significant pain and cosmetic distress".

"As the water level rose to cover my legs and reached my buttocks, I began to feel burning and significant discomfort in those areas," Ms Patrick said.

"I immediately exited the tub, stopped the water, and later stirred the bathwater with my right hand and arm to assess the mixture."

After feeling additional burning sensations on her hand and arm, Ms Patrick drained the tub and applied Gold Bond lotion, which provided no relief.

"That evening, while showering, I experienced intense burning as water contacted the affected areas, which had developed into ulcers," she said, adding that Ms Markle had a "duty of care" to provide "adequate warnings" to viewers.

Watch: Swami Yo's War Prophecy On BeerBicep's Show Amid India-Pak Conflict Goes Viral

Netflix sued as well

As per a report in The Independent, Ms Patrick has threatened to not only sue Ms Markle but also Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), Netflix and Archewell Productions (Meghan and Prince Harry's media company) for a combined Rs 85 crore ($10 million) in punitive damages.

In response to Ms Patrick's claims, IPC lawyer Cameron Stracher said "none of the parties" involved were responsible for her actions.

"None of the parties responsible for the Series, including the entities you list in your letter, owe you a particular duty of care because you do not have a special relationship with any of them as a matter of law," said Mr Stracher.

“There is nothing inherently dangerous about a mixture of salts, arnica oil, and essential oil. Thus, because the recipe for the bath salts that allegedly caused your injuries does not constitute a ‘clear and present danger' to the public, you cannot pierce the First Amendment protections for speech by bringing a negligence claim against the entities that you threaten,” he added.

Ms Markle's show first aired in the US on March 4 and focuses on her life living in Montecito, California, where several A-list guests come to visit her.