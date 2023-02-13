Megan Fox Deletes Instagram Amid Breakup Rumours With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox posted a cryptic message before deleting her Instagram account (Picture credit: AFP)

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) may have called it quits after the actress deleted her social media account. The 36-year-old actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram and quoted Beyonce. She posted a selfie wearing a black body suit with cut-outs and wrote, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath," quoting from Beyonce's 2016 song "Pray You Catch Me" from her album Lemonade. She also posted a video of letter burning.

The fans noted that the actress removed all pictures of her fiance, from Instagram, which sparked the breakup rumours. She also unfollowed the rapper, 32, and instead followed Eminem, Harry Styles and Timothee Chalamet, according to a PageSix report.

"If they broke up, I believe that love is fake," one fan wrote.

The 'Jennifers Body' actress and the 32-year-old rapper were dating since June 2020. In January 2022, the couple announced their engagement. The rapper had lost the Best Rock Album category for his album during the Grammy Awards. Fox paid a tribute to Kelly for his "Charm and Maturity" in a lengthy Instagram post last week.

She wrote, "Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination. You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven't seen from you before and I'm so proud of you."

"I hope one day you'll see yourself the way I see you. I love you and I'll keep this memory of you forever," Fox wrote.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made their relationship public in 2020 after she divorced actor Brian Austin Greene.