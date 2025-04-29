Meet Sukant Singh Suki, First Indian To Complete Three 200-Mile Ultramarathons

Mumbai-based model and endurance athlete Sukant Singh Suki has made history by becoming the first Indian to complete three 200-mile ultramarathons held in Australia between 2023 and 2025. His most recent achievement came earlier this month, when he successfully finished the Delirious West, a 321-km race through Western Australia's rugged coastline from Northcliffe to Albany.

The ultramarathon, considered among the toughest in the world, required participants to run nonstop for nearly four days. Mr Suki completed the race in 94 hours, with no sleep, while navigating dangerous terrain that included bushfires, snakes, and unpredictable weather conditions.

Speaking to NDTV, Mr Suki said the journey to ultrarunning began during a difficult phase of his life. "In 2019, I was at rock bottom- physically, mentally and emotionally. I was dealing with panic attacks, had been diagnosed with ADHD, and was on medication. Running gave me a new life," he said.

From 10k runs in 2010 to pushing past 300 km in recent years, Mr Suki has built his endurance step-by-step. "You don't just decide to run 350 km one morning. It takes months of training, discipline and a strong support system," he added.

Preparing for ultramarathons is a six-month process, and Mr Suki admits Mumbai isn't the ideal training ground. "The pollution and traffic make long-distance training impossible here. I train in a foreign land."

Financial backing has also been a critical part of his journey. Mr Suki credits three sponsors for supporting his recent races: actor John Abraham, Elite Fit Gym x Dubai Dates in Mumbai, and K2K Sport Management. "John read one of my books during the pandemic and reached out to support not just my race, but our shared belief in animal welfare. His encouragement meant a lot, especially when he compared me to David Goggins," Mr Suki said, referring to the legendary American endurance athlete.

This year's Delirious West course was shortened from 350 km to 321 km due to bushfires, but the challenges remained intense. "I fought fatigue, hallucinations, wild animals-and my own mind. It was not just a race, but a test of survival," he said.

For Mr Suki, ultrarunning is more than just a sport- it's a way to advocate for mental health. "Running helped me heal, and now I want to spread that message. Sport has the power to bring people together and break stigmas."

Looking ahead, Mr Suki is already preparing for his next goal: the Arizona Monster 300, an ultramarathon through the harsh terrain of the Sonoran Desert in the United States.