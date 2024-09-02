Indian Man Completes 325 Km Ultramarathon Race In 105 Hours

Sukant Singh Suki completes 325 ultramarathon

Indian endurance athlete Sukant Singh Suki has achieved a remarkable feat by completing one of the toughest ultra-marathons in the world – the ‘Unreasonable East 200 Mile' in Queensland, Australia. India's High Commissioner in Australia congratulated Mr Suki for his extraordinary accomplishment, recognising him as the only Indian to take up this gruelling challenge this year.

High Commissioner congratulated Sukant Singh Suki on completing in Queensland one of the toughest ultra marathons - the ‘Unreasonable east 200 mile'. He was the only Indian to take up the challenge this year. — India in Australia (@HCICanberra) September 2, 2024

The race, held from August 20th to 25th, saw Mr Suki finish the 325 km distance in 105 hours and 31 minutes, without any sleep for four consecutive nights. Describing the experience as a “brutal survival challenge”, he told NDTV, “I realised that what our mind and body can achieve is limitless.”



Of the 27 athletes from around the world who started the race, only 20 managed to finish, while seven were disqualified.



He continued, “It was raining for the first two nights, so it got slippery on the trails, and an American veteran runner with over 20 years of experience got disqualified. The race was brutal, and I am just grateful to be able to finish this. Most people in this world can't imagine.”



Sukant Suri, who has been living in Australia since 2016, shared a video on his YouTube channel documenting his journey through the Unreasonable East 200 Mile marathon.



Mr Suri's journey is not just about physical endurance, it is also a mission to raise awareness for mental health, particularly Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), a condition he has personally overcome.



Through his run, Mr Suki aims to shine a light on the challenges of living with ADHD in India and the world and how he has overcome them. This theme is also explored in his two books, Limitless Humans and Chasing Genius, as revealed by the High Commission of India in Canberra, Australia.

Through his run, Sukant wishes to raise awareness of mental illness specially ADHD in ???????? & around the world, drawing from his own challenges & how he overcame them. This is also the subject of his two books: Limitless Humans and Chasing Genius.@DrSJaishankar@PMOIndiapic.twitter.com/uzyk7ESDvp — India in Australia (@HCICanberra) September 2, 2024

This was not the first time Sukant Suki took on such a formidable challenge. Last year, he completed the Delirious West ultra-marathon, another demanding race held in Australia, covering a distance of 350 km in 102 hours and 27 minutes.