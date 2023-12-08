'Meet Our Precious...': OYO's Ritesh Agarwal, Wife Geetansha Welcome 1st Child, A Baby Boy

Ritesh Agarwal tied the knot with Geetansha Sood on March 7.

OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal and his wife Geetansha Sood on Thursday announced they've become parents to a baby boy. The announcement comes nearly two months after Mr Agarwal revealed their pregnancy. The couple, who tied the knot earlier this year in March, shared the news on social media. "The miracle of life is breathtaking, and our hearts are forever changed. Meet our precious little one - Aryan," Mr Agarwal wrote on X (formerly Twitter) while sharing a glimpse of the newborn.

"The sleepless nights spent building OYO were just a warm-up for the sleepless nights of parenthood, and yet, I've never been happier than I am at this very moment. Here's to us, my incredible wife Geet, the bundle of joy Aryan and to the new chapter we're writing together - filled with love, laughter, and the indescribable happiness that only a little one can bring," Mr Agarwal said announcing the happy news.

The miracle of life is breathtaking, and our hearts are forever changed. Meet our precious little one - Aryan.

The sleepless nights spent building OYO were just a warm-up for the sleepless nights of parenthood, and yet, I've never been happier than I am at this very moment!… pic.twitter.com/mlenIkrw8k — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) December 7, 2023

Internet was quick to congratulate the couple and flood the comment section with all kinds of reactions. "Many many congrats Ritesh to you and Geet. Enjoy this incredible journey. Parent Tank is the best Our blessings to Aryan," wrote Edelweiss Mutual Fund boss Radhika Gupta. "Many Congrats to both of you :) And welcome to the world full of magic/possibilities, Aryan," commented another X user.

"Many congratulations @riteshagar and Geet!! May God bless Aryan with a long, healthy and happy life!!" added a third. "Many many congratulations to you and Geet! Being new parents is certainly more exciting than being founders, as I have been told," expressed another.

Ritesh Agarwal tied the knot with Geetansha Sood on March 7. He is the owner and founder of OYO, which specialises in no-frills accommodation, teams up with budget hotels and helps them connect with tourists. It operates in over 800 cities.

Mr Agarwal had joined the reality television show Shark Tank India's latest season as its newest judge. The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA. It is a reality show where startups seek investment from established businessmen.

The first season of Shark Tank India premiered in December 2021, followed by its second season in January 2023. Notably, the shooting for the third season of 'Shark Tank India' has begun. The show will stream on the OTT platform Sony Liv. The official streaming date of Season 3 is still awaited.