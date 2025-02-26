"Isn't Just A Tradition...": OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal Attends Maha Kumbh 2025 With Son

OYO founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal recently shared his experience of attending the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj with his son, Aryan. Taking to Instagram, Mr Agarwal shared a video with his son while on a boat ride. He reflected on how the Maha Kumbh felt like more than just a tradition and even recalled a time when he visited the sacred place over two decades ago. "Standing at Mahakumbh with Ary for the first time, I was overwhelmed by a flood of memories from my own first visit," he wrote in the caption of the post.

"I remember feeling so small, yet part of something so much bigger. Today, I stood beside him, hoping he found his own answers, his own faith, and his own path. This isn't just a tradition; it's a legacy. A legacy of belief, hope, and the courage to dream," Mr Agarwal continued.

Since being shared, Mr Agarwal's post has accumulated nearly 40,000 views and likes.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "Sir you are genius and humble. Your guidance always helps us for our entrepreneurship journey.You are such a nice and genuine person I have seen."

"You are a very humble... down to earth person," expressed another.

"Such a polite person," commented one user. "Sir why so down to earth," said another.

Mr Agarwal and his wife Geetanshi Sood welcomed their son Aryan in 2023. Announcing his birth, he wrote on X, "Our hearts are forever changed. Meet our precious little one - Aryan."

Maha Kumbh 2025

Meanwhile, the Maha Kumbh Mela, believed to be the world's largest religious festival, kicked off in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on January 13 and is set to conclude today, February 26. This sacred Hindu event unites millions of followers who partake in sacred rituals, the most significant being the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam - the confluence of the three holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati.

Till now, this grand event has witnessed participation from several dignitaries, including the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Governors from various states, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chief Ministers of other states, the King of Bhutan, foreign diplomats, leading industrialists, and renowned film personalities, all of whom have taken a holy dip in the Sangam.