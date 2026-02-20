Who Is Asmita Purohit? The Woman Who Turned Her Balcony Into A Green Paradise

A woman in Dombivli is gaining attention on social media for her love of nature and the environment. She has transformed her balcony into a green space where sparrows and birds can be seen. Most mornings, as the city's daily hustle and bustle begins, Asmita Purohit stands quietly on her small balcony, running her fingers over the glossy leaves of her money plant. Birds flit in and out of the birdhouse above her head, their melodious chirping becoming a soothing melody, reported The Better India.

She has shared the view of her balcony on her Instagram handle.

With great effort and patience, Asmita has created a lush green oasis in her 400-square-foot flat. More than 70 plants thrive in her home with the help of homemade fertilizers and bioenzymes. When she raises larvae and they turn into butterflies, the butterflies fly about, and sparrows raise their young on the balcony.

Asmita says that now she is not just a mother to her daughter, but also to many plants, birds, and butterflies, reported The Better India.

Who Is Asmita Purohit

Born and raised in Nagpur, Asmita lost her father at a very young age in a road accident, and this loss gave birth to her first connection with plants.

She recalls that as a child, she would repeatedly ask her mother where her father was, and her mother would smile and say that he was everywhere-in the sunrise, in the air, and in every plant. She says that every time she plants a plant, she feels as if she is increasing her father's love a little more.

Gardening remains her emotional support even today. After marriage, Asmita moved to Mumbai in 2016, which was a major cultural change for her. She says that in Nagpur, cows would come to her doorstep to eat vegetable peels, but in Mumbai, she saw a cow tied outside a temple, and people had to pay to feed it, and even kindness seemed commercial.

Mumbai had little greenery, high pollution, and almost no direct sunlight, so Asmita decided to create what the city couldn't give her-a fully functioning green ecosystem inside her home.