McDonald's Plastic Straw, Given Free To Customers, Listed On Ebay For...

There are many things that were once trending, but with the era gone, became out of fashion. But they do hold nostalgic value and people seek to capitalise on that by auctioning these things online. One such bizarre piece has been listed on Ebay UK - an old McDonald's plastic straw unopened in its original wrapping. The 'vintage' straw from 1986 is being sold for 750 pounds (Rs 75,702) - astounding considering the fact that they are given for free at McDonald's outlets.

The listing says two such straws are available with the seller, which takes combined price of the deal to 1,500 pounds (Rs 1.51 lakh).

The photo posted on Ebay shows the item still intact in its paper wrapper with no rips and sports the restaurant's iconic retro golden arches.

The paper packaging of the 37-year-old straw shows the original fast-food chain branding.

The seller has written on the product page that the plastic straw is completely sealed at both ends. The listing also says that there is no fade to the font and that the straw was out of the bag for photographical purposes only. It calls the item a "piece of history".

For this price, any McDonald's fan in India could buy more than 750 Maharaja Macs, 485 Meals or 412 boxes of Chicken McNuggets - each with 20 nuggets - according to listing on Zomato.

According to the BBC, McDonald's ditched plastic straw across the UK and Ireland for more environment-friendly paper option.

But the paper straws also attracted criticism after it emerged that the eco-friendly straws cannot be recycled. The company, however, said the materials are recyclable, but their thickness makes it difficult for them to be processed.