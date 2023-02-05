Matthew McConaughey Reveals He Agreed To Do This Movie After Fortune Teller's Prediction

'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days' was a box-office hit in the US.

Matthew McConaughey has recently revealed that he agreed to star in the 2003 romantic comedy 'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days' after a bizarre prediction from a fortune teller. The actor appeared in the film opposite Kate Hudson. In an interview with Vanity Fair, he said that he was initially unsure whether or not to do another romcom after the success of the 2001 film 'The Wedding Planner'.

"I remember considering whether I was going to do it or not one night while on a walk down Sunset Blvd," Mr McConaughey told the outlet. "Suddenly, this guy comes up out of nowhere to me. He was a fortune teller guru. He goes, 'Can I tell you your fortune real quick?' I was like, 'Yeah, man. Sure,'" he recalled.

According to the Hollywood star, the fortune-teller guru then began reeling offer extremely specific advice relating to his new film. "He immediately goes, 'There's a movie you're considering right now. It's a romantic comedy. You have to do this or it will be one of the biggest regrets of your life. It is going to be a blast, it is going to be an incredible experience and it is going to make a bunch of money,'" Mr McConaughey claimed.

Further, the Interstellar actor said, "I remember thinking, Did the studio hire this guy?' I laughed at the thought, but I also remember taking a more serious consideration. I think I even accepted the offer the next day."

Notably, the romantic comedy became a box-office hit. The movie also made Mr McConaughey and his co-star Kate Hudson stars and launched the careers of supporting actors like Kathryn Hahn and Thomas Lennon.

Meanwhile, a few days back, Ms Hudson also spoke about the possibility of a sequel. According to The Independent, she stated that there are no plans for a second film. "If there was a sequel, I'm sure there would be some conflict in there somewhere," she said.