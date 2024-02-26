Man's Tinder Addiction Leads Him To Therapy. Swiped On 500 Women A Day

The man said every swipe gave him an adrenaline rush

While dating apps have become commonplace, their popularity has sparked concerns about excessive use. Tinder, a widely used app, exemplifies this trend. While it facilitates connections, recent reports highlight the potential for addiction. One British man's story illustrates this concern: his reliance on Tinder, characterized by swiping through hundreds of profiles daily and seeking professional help to curb the habit, underscores the potential downsides of excessive app use.

A New York Post report details the case of a Tinder user whose primary motivation wasn't finding a match but seeking validation. Ed Turner, 27, reportedly derived a sense of excitement from observing how many women "liked" his profile, similar to an adrenaline rush. However, he expressed no desire to meet these women. Interestingly, his emotional state seemingly hinged on their response, feeling discouraged if they didn't reply to his messages.

"I would get highs when I was getting a lot of matches with people that I found attractive but it would always be followed by a crash because it's not sustainable," Mr Turner said.

Driven by a desire for external validation, the British man acknowledged that Tinder became his primary source of emotional support. He expanded his online dating presence by creating accounts on Hinge and Bumble, engaging in indiscriminate swiping behaviour. Mr Turner reportedly maintained simultaneous conversations with up to ten women, seemingly waiting for their initiation of communication.

"Since I was swiping right on everyone and fully engulfed in the 'game', I lost all sense of self. Those apps affected my entire mood and personality," he claimed adding that it distorted his reality.

Despite meeting someone special on Tinder and being in a relationship with her, his addiction drove him back to the app. "It made me feel like a bad partner. I didn't do anything and I never talked to women while I was in that relationship but it had an effect on me," he said. "That high was gone."

After the relationship ended, he sought therapy and was diagnosed with depression and borderline personality disorder. According to the New York Post, he has now ceased using dating apps.