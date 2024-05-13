Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh Warns Against ''Blindly'' Following Korean Skincare Products

She also explained the differences between Indian skin and Korean skin.

Korean skincare products have become the new go-to for skincare. Not just in India, there has been a major rise in demand for Korean skincare products across the world. The use of natural ingredients, affordable pricing and attractive designs of the products, are some of the reasons behind this growing craze. However, Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of beauty brand Mamaearth, warned Indians to not blindly follow Korean skincare routines as they may not be ideal for the Indian climate.

She said while Korean products ''can be a part of your skincare routine, they should not form your complete skincare routine.'' In a lengthy post on LinkedIn, she also explained the differences between Indian skin and Korean skin.

''Koreans have low melanin content in their skin, and hence they don't go through problems like tanning, pigmentation, uneven skin tone and dark spots, which we Indians have. Our skin is rich in melanin content,'' she wrote. The second reason is climate differences.

''They mostly have cold and dry weather, and hence they can layer 8-12-step skincare. For us, it might not work. In our hot and humid climate, as we sweat, a 12-step skincare routine will lead to clogging of pores which can lead to acne,'' she added.

She asked people to use formulas which just don't give hydration but address other skin concerns as well. Ms Alagh further urged consumers to know their skin type, and its concerns and choose products that address those concerns instead of blindly following trends.

''Know your skin type and concerns. Choose products that work on your skincare concerns. Embrace your Desi skin, and opt for products that are crafted for your Indian skin and needs. Don't just blindly follow trends! Tailor your skincare routine to your unique needs and our Desi climate,'' she wrote while concluding her post.

Several users agreed with her opinion and called her post ''informative''. One user wrote, ''Understanding our skin's unique needs is key to a healthy skincare routine.''

Another commented, ''Your insight into the differences between Korean and Indian skincare needs is crucial! It's essential for everyone to understand their skin type and choose products tailored to their specific concerns and climate. Thanks for shedding light on this important aspect of skincare.''

A third added, ''Absolutely, understanding the unique needs of our skin based on our environment, climate, and melanin levels is crucial for effective skincare. Embracing personalized routines that address our specific concerns with holistic formulations is key to achieving healthy and radiant skin.''

Ghazal Alagh and her husband, Varun Alagh founded Mamaearth in 2016.