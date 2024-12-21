Maha Kumbh 2025: Key Dates For Shahi Snan, Significance And Other Details

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 to set to begin on January 13 with the Paush Purnima Snan and will end on February 26 with Maha Shivratri. Regarded as one of the biggest festivals in Hinduism or Sanatan faith, Maha Kumbh takes place once in 12 years. It will be celebrated at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, regarded as the confluence of the three holy rivers viz., Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

Significance of Shahi Snan

The Maha Kumbh Mela is deeply rooted in Hindu history and is regarded as the world's largest public gathering. Central to the grand event is devotees taking sacred snans (baths) during some of the auspicious dates as well as the Shahi Snan -- a royal ritual that brings together saints and spiritual leaders for a ceremonial dip in the holy waters. Pilgrims consider it a privilege to bathe after the saints, as their presence is believed to enhance the spiritual energy of the Sangam.

There's a belief that the festival's immersion in the sacred waters cleanses sin and frees the individual from the infinite cycle of birth and death.

Days for Shahi Snan

There are a total of six baths in Maha Kumbh. There are three royal baths and three main baths. Although one gets the virtue of bathing every day for the entire Kumbh, but the day of Shahi Snan has a special significance. This time, the main dates of bathing are: