Maha Kumbh 2025: Key Dates For Shahi Snan, Significance And Other Details

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 to set to begin on January 13 with the Paush Purnima Snan and will end on February 26 with Maha Shivratri. Regarded as one of the biggest festivals in Hinduism or Sanatan faith, Maha Kumbh takes place once in 12 years. It will be celebrated at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, regarded as the confluence of the three holy rivers viz., Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.
Significance of Shahi Snan
The Maha Kumbh Mela is deeply rooted in Hindu history and is regarded as the world's largest public gathering. Central to the grand event is devotees taking sacred snans (baths) during some of the auspicious dates as well as the Shahi Snan -- a royal ritual that brings together saints and spiritual leaders for a ceremonial dip in the holy waters. Pilgrims consider it a privilege to bathe after the saints, as their presence is believed to enhance the spiritual energy of the Sangam.
There's a belief that the festival's immersion in the sacred waters cleanses sin and frees the individual from the infinite cycle of birth and death.
Also Read | Maha Kumbh 2025: Key Facts About Triveni Sangam, Akharas, And Sacred Rituals
Days for Shahi Snan
There are a total of six baths in Maha Kumbh. There are three royal baths and three main baths. Although one gets the virtue of bathing every day for the entire Kumbh, but the day of Shahi Snan has a special significance. This time, the main dates of bathing are:
- January 13, 2025: Paush Purnima - This day serves as an unofficial inauguration of the Maha Kumbh Mela. Additionally, Paush Purnima marks the initiation of Kalpvasa, a period of intense spiritual practice and devotion observed by pilgrims during the Maha Kumbh Mela.
- January 14, 2025: Makar Sankranti (Shahi Snan) - Makar Sankranti signifies the sun's transition to its next astronomical position in accordance with the Hindu calendar. This auspicious day marks the initiation of charitable donations at the Maha Kumbh Mela.
- January 29, 2025: Mauni Amavasya (Shahi Snan) - Mauni Amavasya is a day steeped in significance, as it is believed that the celestial alignments are most propitious for the sacred act of bathing in the holy river.
- February 3, 2025: Basant Panchami (Shahi Snanh) - Basant Panchami symbolises the transition of seasons and celebrates the arrival of the Goddess of Knowledge, Saraswati, in Hindu mythology. The devotees take a bath and adorn themselves in vibrant yellow attire, highlighting the importance of this auspicious occasion.
- February 12, 2025: Maghi Purnima - The day marks the end of a month-long austerity period for sages and hermits. A holy dip in the water on the day is expected to bring great spiritual benefits.
- February 26, 2025: Mahashivratri - The last day of Maha Kumbh falls on Maha Shivratri which honours the marriage of Lord Shiva and is a significant day for spiritual growth.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world