Maha Kumbh 2025: Key Facts About Triveni Sangam, Akharas, And Sacred Rituals

Mahakumbh 2025, the largest gathering of Sanatan faith, is set to witness an estimated gathering of 40-45 crore devotees from across the country and the world, all coming to take holy dip at the confluence of Triveni Sangam. The 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela will start on January 13 with the Paush Purnima Snan and end on February 26 with Maha Shivratri.

The Maha Kumbh Mela (Festival of the Sacred Pitcher) is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology and stands as the world's largest public gathering and collective act of faith. This congregation primarily includes ascetics, saints, sadhus, sadhvis, kalpvasis, and pilgrims from all walks of life.

Here is some basic information about this religious event that you need to know before attending:

In Hinduism, the Kumbh Mela is a religious pilgrimage celebrated four times over a span of 12 years. The geographical location of the Kumbh Mela rotates among four sacred sites in India, each associated with a holy river, as listed below.

Locations of Kumbh:

In Haridwar, Uttarakhand, on the banks of Ganges In Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on the banks of Shipra In Nashik, Maharashtra on the banks of Godavari In Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna, and the mythical invisible Sarasvati

Photo Credit: kumbh.gov.in

According to religious beliefs, Kumbh and Mahakumbh are festivals centered around the attainment of salvation. These festivals involve taking a holy dip in rivers believed to have been touched by drops of nectar that fell to Earth during the churning of the ocean.

Information About Akharas

Total Akharas: There are 13 recognized Akharas (monastic orders).

Kinnar Akhara: Though not officially recognized by the Akhara Council, it is associated with the Juna Akhara.

Types of Akharas:

Shaiva Akharas: Worshippers of Lord Shiva.

Vaishnav Akharas: Devotees of Lord Vishnu.

Udasin Akharas: Primarily followers of Guru Nanak's teachings.

Names of Akharas

1. Juna Akhara

2. Niranjani Akhara

3. Mahanirvani Akhara

4. Atal Akhara

5. Ahwan Akhara

6. Nirmohi Akhara

7. Anand Akhara

8. Panchagni Akhara

9. Nagpanthi Gorakhnath Akhara

10. Vaishnav Akhara

11. Udasin Panchayati Bada Akhara

12. Udasin Naya Akhara

13. Nirmal Panchayati Akhara

Key Positions in Akharas

1: Acharya Mahamandaleshwar: The highest-ranking position in an Akhara.

2: Mahamandaleshwar: The second-highest position after Acharya.

3: Shrimahant: Responsible for the administrative tasks of the Akhara.

Who are Naga Sadhus?

Naga Sadhus renounce worldly attachments and dedicate themselves entirely to attaining salvation and self-realization. They give up all material comforts, including clothing, and are usually seen at Kumbh/Mahakumbh events.

The Maha Kumbh includes six significant bathing days:

January 13, 2025: Paush Purnima

January 14, 2025: Makar Sankranti (Royal Bath)

January 29, 2025: Mauni Amavasya (Royal Bath)

February 3, 2025: Basant Panchami (Royal Bath)

February 12, 2025: Maghi Purnima

February 26, 2025: Mahashivratri

Peshwai and Nagar Pravesh

Nagar Pravesh: The arrival of saints and ascetics in the Kumbh city, marked by processions.

Peshwai: A grand ceremony where Akharas move from their permanent ashrams to their temporary camps in the Kumbh area, showcasing their strength and traditions with elephants, horses, camels, and weapons.

Hatha Yoga

Hatha Yoga involves intense spiritual discipline, such as holding an arm raised for years or standing on one leg for prolonged periods, as a form of devotion and penance.

What is Kalpavas?

Kalpavas is a spiritual practice for common people who renounce worldly pleasures and live on the banks of the Sangam (confluence of rivers) during the auspicious months of Paush and Magh. It is considered a way for individuals to seek salvation through devotion and penance.