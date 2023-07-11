Madonna Breaks Silence After Health Scare: ''I'm On The Road To Recovery''

Madonna addresses her hospitalisation on social media, thanks fans for positive energy

Days after Madonna was hospitalised due to a severe bacterial infection, the 64-year-old singer confirmed on social media on Monday that she is recovering, and that she is rescheduling her Celebration Tour, which was scheduled to start this week.

“Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers, and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love,” she wrote in an Instagram post. She also shared a selfie with her fans.

Madonna went on to say that the first thing she thought about after waking up in the hospital was her children.

She continued, ''My second thought was that I did not want to disappointment anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.''

"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M," she concluded.

The 84-date tour, which is meant to mark her 40th career anniversary, was initially set to kick off on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada.

Notably, the Queen of Pop was rushed to the intensive care of a New York City hospital last month after she was found unresponsive. The singer had to be intubated for at least one night in the intensive care unit after being rushed to the hospital.

Her manager, Guy Oseary, in an Instagram statement, said that she had “developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU.”

On July 9, she was seen for the first time in public and was spotted strolling with a friend in her Upper East Side neighbourhood of New York City. The singer has been at home resting and is taking it easy as she makes a full recovery.

The Grammy-winning icon behind classics including "Like A Virgin" and "Material Girl" has asserted incalculable influence over her stellar career as one of music's top stars.