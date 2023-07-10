Madonna Spotted In New York City Amid Health Scare, Has No Trouble Walking: Report

She also seemed to have no trouble walking

American singer Madonna was spotted for the first time in public since she was hospitalised due to a "serious bacterial infection." According to Page Six, the 64-year-old singer was spotted strolling with a friend in her Upper East Side neighbourhood of New York City on Sunday.

In a video that has surfaced online, she was spotted wearing giant sunglasses, a wide-brimmed hat, Nike sneakers, red lipstick, and her hair in braided ponytails during the outing. The report added that ''she looked happy and chatted with a blonde pal'' as they wandered on a hot Sunday afternoon.

She also seemed to have no trouble walking, though seemed to be taking her time.

Watch the video here:

On June 24, she was rushed to the intensive care of a New York City hospital after she was found unresponsive. The 'Like a Virgin' singer had to be intubated for at least one night in the intensive care unit after being rushed to the hospital.

Her manager, Guy Oseary, in an Instagram statement, said that she had “developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU.”

He also announced that all of Madonna's current commitments, including her world tour, have been “paused” amid the medical emergency.

Notably, the singer announced the “Celebration” tour earlier this year to commemorate the 40th anniversary of her music career. The tour was expected to kick off on July 15 in Vancouver before heading to the US and then Europe, finishing up in Amsterdam on December 1, BBC reported.

The Grammy-winning icon behind classics including "Like A Virgin" and "Material Girl" has asserted incalculable influence over her stellar career as one of music's top stars.