Louis Vuitton Launches Sandwich Bag, Internet Shocked By Its Price

Louis Vuitton's Sandwich Bag is priced at Rs 2,80,000.

Luxury fashion companies are renowned for their innovative ideas. Luxurious goods, however, also have outrageous prices. Numerous things that went viral online include the Dolce & Gabbana "Khaki Ski Mask Cap" for Rs 32,000 or the Hugo Boss flip-flops offered for Rs 9,000. Now, French brand Louis Vuitton has launched a Sandwich Bag made of cowhide leather at a shocking price of Rs 2,80,000.

The piece went on sale on January 4 and is designed by the Men's Creative Director of the French luxury fashion house Pharrell Williams. He has drawn inspiration from a classic paper sandwich bag for the design of the new accessory. The large clutch is made of cowhide leather "in exactly the same colour as the house's famed (paper) shopping bags."

Additionally, it has the recognisable Louis Vuitton lettering and a blue closure to keep sandwiches or any other valuables.

"The Louis Vuitton Sandwich Bag is made from supple cowhide leather in exactly the same colour as the House's famed shopping bags. And features the same 'Louis Vuitton' and 'Maison Fondee En 1854' lettering found on the bags. Inside there's a zipped pocket and a double flat pocket to keep things organized," the brand said on its website. Further, Louis Vuitton said that it measures 30 centimetres in length, 27 centimetres in height and 17 centimetres in width.

Several internet users reacted to the design and the cost of the bag.

"Looks like generated with AI," said a person.

Another wrote, "It's giving Mc Donald's."

"Damn, y'all got Richie rich, luxury brown bag isn't something I thought the world needed," said a third person.

"Perfect for Joey Tribbiani," remarked a user.

An X user added, "Always find this stuff interesting to make everyday items like a paper bag into high fashion."

"So now you can even flex with lunch box ?? No this is hard," read a comment.