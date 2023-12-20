Louis Vuitton's Earphones Are Viral On Internet For Their Shocking Price. See Details

Louis Vuitton's earbuds have 28 hours of battery life.

The world of gadgets is a fascinating one. The market has advanced significantly from the early days of truly wireless earbuds when users had to with poor sound quality and inconsistent functionality. Now, companies such as Sony, Apple, and Samsung are delivering their most remarkable earbuds to date, having learned their lessons from multiple product generations. Amid this, luxury fashion giant Louis Vuitton's earbuds are gaining popularity on the internet. Although the Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up Earphones were launched in March this year, they have become popular owing to their extravagant design.

As per its website, the product is priced at $1,660 (Rs 1.38 lakhs) and comes in five colours- red, blue to violet gradient, golden, black and silver. The new headphones include a slightly curved design, a lightweight aluminium frame, and a polished sapphire layer over the "flower" from the brand's iconic monogram pattern. The charging case is a polished stainless steel case with the luxury brand name engraved over it. Further, it has a black glass lid, circled by an LED light ring of connected monogram pattern in grey tones. It also has an on-the-go case that the person can attach to their bags. Louis Vuitton said, "The charging case animates in a beautiful kaleidoscope of gradient colours, performing an electric dance while indicating battery levels. The earphones also come with a lightweight travel case designed to be easily attached to a belt loop or bag, marrying function with style."

"The Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up earphones mark the beginning of a new era in state-of-the-art exclusive wireless in-ear audio. They bring colour and creativity to the market as well as some of the most innovative, user-focused features around. They come in a beautiful charging case with a silhouette inspired by the Tambour Horizon Light Up watch, whose Monogram pattern animates in ravishing gradient colours. These exclusive earphones will delight fashion-forward individuals and audiophiles alike," the brand wrote on its website.

Additional features include Bluetooth Multipoint, which lets the person wearing it stream audio from two distinct sources simultaneously. Active noise reduction and an integrated microphone for calls that cancel out background noise are also present. It has 28 hours of battery life.