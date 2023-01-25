Lloyd Morrisett: 5 Points On Sesame Street Co-Creator

He was born on November 2, 1929, in Oklahoma City. His family moved to New York in 1933 to escape the hardships brought about by the Great Depression. After the period of the depression was over, they moved to California.

Lloyd Morrisett attended Oberlin College in Ohio where he received his Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy in 1951.

He initially trained to be a teacher and became an experimental educator, looking for new ways to educate children from less advantaged backgrounds at Carnegie Corporation, according to a report in The Guardian.

While working at Carnegie Corporation, Mr Morrisett met television producer Joan Ganz Cooney and the duo eventually came up with the idea of creating Children's Television Workshop, with an aim of producing educations programmes for children.