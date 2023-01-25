Lloyd Morrisett, Co-Founder Of Iconic TV Show 'Sesame Street', Dies At 93

'Sesame Street' is one of America's longest-running TV shows

Lloyd Morrisett, co-creator of the iconic children's television show ' Sesame Street,' has died at the age of 93, Guardian reported. Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind the series, shared the news of Mr Morrisett's death in a series of tweets praising his ''outsized and indelible legacy."

However, the cause of the death was not mentioned.

"Sesame Workshop mourns the passing of our esteemed and beloved co-founder Lloyd N. Morrisett," the organization wrote along with a photo of Mr Morrisett posing with a Muppet. "Lloyd leaves an outsized and indelible legacy among generations of children the world over, with 'Sesame Street' only the most visible tribute to a lifetime of good work and lasting impact."

''A wise, thoughtful, and above all kind leader of the Workshop for decades, Lloyd was fascinated by the power of technology and constantly thinking about new ways it could be used to educate,'' the statement continued.

Sharing a quote from Morrisett's co-founder and close friend Joan Ganz Cooney, it added: "Without Lloyd Morrisett, there would be no Sesame Street. It was he who first came up with the notion of using television to teach preschoolers basic skills, such as letters and numbers. He was a trusted partner and loyal friend to me for over fifty years, and he will be sorely missed."

Lloyd N. Morrisett Jr. was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on November 2, 1929, and graduated from Oberlin College with a B.A. in philosophy in 1951 before going on to receive a PhD in experimental psychology from Yale University. He created 'Sesame Street' in 1969 in the middle of the Civil Rights movement alongside Joan Ganz Cooney.

The educational children's television series that combines live-action, sketch comedy, animation and puppetry first debuted on television on November 10, 1969, and is still running. With over 4,600 episodes, it is one of America's longest-running TV shows and is currently in its 53rd season. The show has been a favourite among children and is praised for its lovable characters and educational content.