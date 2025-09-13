Live to 100: How Americans Are Flocking To A Luxury Resort For The 'Blue Zone' Diet

In Costa Rica's Nicoya Peninsula, a region known as one of the world's original Blue Zones, residents are living longer and healthier lives compared to the global average, according to The New York Post. Studies show that locals here often surpass the life expectancy of Americans by nearly ten years.

Their longevity is closely linked to traditional diets rich in natural ingredients such as beans, corn, and fresh produce, combined with an active lifestyle and strong community ties. These habits, passed down through generations, have become the foundation of the region's health and vitality, as per the NYPost.

The area is now attracting wellness-focused travellers who are eager to experience this lifestyle. Luxury resorts, including The W Costa Rica Reserva Conchal, are incorporating local, nutrient-rich dishes into their menus while adding modern culinary twists. This fusion of tradition and luxury is drawing both tourists and expatriates in search of not only relaxation but also the secret to a longer, healthier life.

"Costa Rica's culinary culture has always been natural, honest and health-focused," Diego Mollenhauer, the resort's executive chef, told The Post. "It is rooted in tradition - food prepared 'the old-fashioned way,' preserving flavor and nutritional value without additives, chemicals or artificial enhancements."

So it's no wonder that mindset informs what they serve up at their restaurants - including a five-course tasting menu inspired by the Blue Zones of the world.

The average lifespan in this lush, sun-soaked peninsula is 85, yet many residents thrive for decades beyond that. In fact, the coastal region's share of centenarians is about three and a half times the global average, according to the BBC.

"Here, diet plays a crucial role in well-being and longevity," Mollenhauer said.

A 2024 study following 2,827 Costa Ricans aged 60+ for 15 years found that those sticking to a traditional diet lived longer. Seniors with the highest adherence had an 18% lower risk of death from any cause compared to those with the least adherence, confirming diet's role in longevity.