Lamborghini Unveils Revuelto 'Opera Unica' On 60th Anniversary. See Pics

The new car is an envisioned artistic concept of the Lamborghini Revuelto model.

Lamborghini unveiled its new Revuelto 'Opera Unica' on Wednesday at Art Basel Miami Beach 2023. The new car, described as "a one-off piece of art", is an envisioned artistic concept of the Revuelto model - the brand's first V12 hybrid plug-in HPEV (Highly Performance Electrified Vehicle). The 'Opera Unica' has hand-printed exterior fades and it features brushstroke details in warm and cool colours, which took 76 hours of testing and 435 hours of execution.

"Introducing a highly customized version of the Revuelto, envisioned by the artistic concept and development of Centro Stile in collaboration with the Ad Personam team, whose color application technologies and techniques took exclusivity and personalization to the ultimate level," Lamborghini wrote on Instagram.

"Inspired by the colors of the 60th anniversary silhouette, the hand-painted exterior of this Revuelto 'Opera Unica' fades from Viola Pasifae to Nero Helene. It features brushstroke details in warm and cool colors, a process that underwent 76 hours of testing and required a total of 435 hours to execute," the caption read.

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, said, "As the company's top market globally, it's quite fitting that we bring the Revuelto 'Opera Unica' to the U.S. and present it during Art Basel Miami Beach".

"Being the fastest, most technologically advanced and customizable Lamborghini in history, the Revuelto has seen a tremendously positive response from customers globally. The iconic V12 plays an integral part in Lamborghini's history and with this 'Opera Unica' we have truly explored the possibilities of our Ad Personam personalization, thus creating an automotive masterpiece," he added.

According to the official website, the interior of this one-of-a-kind car took another 220 hours to complete. The seat backrests, the door inserts and the headliners of the car are embroidered with the 60th-anniversary logo using matching warm and cool colours from the exterior.

"We wanted to create something purely artistic using brushes and a combination of colors, as if the Revuelto was a canvas. That is what fueled our inspiration for this special livery," said Mitja Borkert, Automobili Lamborghini's Design Director. "With the dynamic hand-painted exterior we really emphasize the aerodynamics and speed of the car," Mr Borkert added.