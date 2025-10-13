Ukrainian Crypto Trader Found Dead In Lamborghini Amid $19 Billion Market Crash, Suicide Suspected

Ukrainian crypto trader Konstantin Galich, also known as Kostya Kudo, was found dead in his Lamborghini Urus in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district on October 11, with a gunshot wound to the head. A firearm registered to him was found at the scene, and police are investigating the incident as a possible suicide, New York Post reported. Galich was a prominent figure in the crypto community and had expressed feelings of depression due to financial difficulties before his death.

The Kyiv Police Department's Telegram channel stated that investigators are determining whether Galich's death was self-inflicted or involved foul play. According to the statement, Galich told relatives about feeling depressed due to financial difficulties and sent them a farewell message a day before his death.

A statement posted on Galich's official Telegram channel which read, "Konstantin Kudo tragically passed away. The causes are being investigated. We will keep you posted on any further news."

Notably, his death coincides with a significant crypto market crash triggered by US President Donald Trump's announcement of a 100% tariff on Chinese imports. The crash wiped out over $19 billion in leveraged positions and liquidating more than 1.6 million trading accounts. Bitcoin plunged nearly 8% to around $111,500, while Ethereum dropped 12.7% to $3,778.31. The crash was the largest liquidation event in crypto history, surpassing previous crises like the 2020 COVID crash and the 2022 FTX collapse.

Who was Konstantin Galich?

Konstantin Galich, a 32-year-old Ukrainian crypto investor and influencer, was a prominent figure in the global crypto community. He co-founded Cryptology Key trading academy and was known for his insightful analysis and strategic advice on digital assets.

He often shared insights on trading Bitcoin, Ethereum, and NFTs with his large social media following. His Telegram and YouTube channels focused on blockchain trends and the psychological aspects of trading, earning him a reputation as a rising star in digital assets.

Galich was also known for his luxurious lifestyle, owning high-end cars like a 2020 Lamborghini Urus, a 2023 Ferrari 296 GTB, and a 2012 Mercedes-Benz 220 CDI.