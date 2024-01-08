Lakshadweep's Popularity Soars After PM Modi Visit, Row Between India-Maldives

Lakshadweep has become the talk of the town globally after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the archipelago. The picturesque islands, known for their coral reefs and pristine beaches, have witnessed an unprecedented surge in worldwide search interest – the highest in the last 20 years, and this monumental spike is attributed to just a few hours spent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lakshadweep.

The Prime Minister's decision to share his snorkeling adventure and leisurely moments on the scenic beaches took social media by storm.

The trip was criticised by some Maldivian ministers, who made derogatory remarks against the PM and Modi. Three lawmakers of the island nation claimed that through his visit, PM Modi was attempting to project Lakshadweep as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives.

The comments sparked outrage on social media, with many Indians expressing their displeasure and even canceling planned vacations to the Maldives.

Several Indians claimed to have scrapped their holiday plans to the Maldives, favoring Lakshadweep as an alternative destination. This shift in sentiment triggered a trend that caught the attention of social media users, travel enthusiasts, and even Bollywood celebrities.

Ms Abdulla extended a personal apology to the people of India and urged them to end the #BoycottMaldives campaign on social media. She urged Indian tourists to return to the Maldives and emphasised that the comments from a few individuals should not define the entire nation's sentiment.