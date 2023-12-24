Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Share First Pics Of Son Rocky

Rocky is the first child of Mr Barker and Ms Kardashian.

Reality television personality Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on November 1, 2023. They shared the first pictures of their son, Rocky, as they introduced their baby boy to the world.

The couple, dressed in black, can be seen holding their newborn in a group picture and later in individual photos. One of the individual photos features the Lemme founder feeding her baby. The post, jointly shared by Ms Kardashian and Mr Barker, has been captioned as "ROCKY" with a black heart emoji.

Ms Kardashian and Mr Barker, who both have three children from past marriages, decided not to pursue IVF treatment ahead of their May 2022 wedding, instead becoming pregnant naturally. Kourtney Kardashian Barker has three children with her former partner Scott Disick- Penelope Scotland and boys Reign Aston and Mason Dash. Meanwhile, Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler share two children- Alabama Luella and Landon, as well as a stepdaughter 24-year-old Atiana De La Hoya.

The 44-year-old celebrity was hospitalised for "urgent foetal surgery" in September. She wrote on Instagram, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.," she said at that time.

The American socialite made the pregnancy announcement during Mr Barker's concert with Blink-182 in Los Angeles in June. As her husband performed on stage, she held up a poster which read, "Travis I'm pregnant," at the concert. Taking to Instagram, Kourtney shared a video in which she could be seen holding the poster.

Soon after she dropped the video, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the couple. "This is the cutest thing," a fan commented. Another user wrote, "BEST NEWS EVER". "Congratulations to both of you," a user commented.



