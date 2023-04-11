King Charles 'Stopped Taking Prince Harry's Calls' After He 'Swore At Him', Claims Book

The book gives explosive details about King Charles' life.

After Prince Harry's memoir "Spare," which contained several explosive revelations about the British royal family, Robert Jobson's "Our King Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed" is the newest addition to the royal biography book shelves.

According to The Independent, royal commentator Robert Jobson, author of the new book, has claimed that as relations between senior members of the royal family began to worsen, the late Queen and King Charles stopped taking Harry's phone calls altogether.

According to the book, King Charles took this action after the Duke of Sussex "swore" at him after a heated argument over money.

"Prince Charles simply stopped taking Harry's calls after his son swore at him and repeatedly asked for funds.When the Queen asked Charles why he hadn't given in, he told her that he wasn't a bank," Mr. Jobson writes.

Elsewhere in the book, Jobson writes that royal aides allegedly described Prince Harry as "Meghan's hostage" behind the couple's back. The author also claimed that the aides believed the Duke of Sussex had Stockholm syndrome, which occurs when victims empathise with their captors, as reported by The Independent.

According to Sky News, the British journalist went on to add that Harry's regular phone calls across the Atlantic to his grandmother also came to an end when the father-of-two "kept trying to air his grievances."

Then, according to an extract in the Daily Mail, "in the end, [the late Queen] asked him to speak directly to his father instead."

"Her Majesty found Prince Harry's calls quite difficult and wearisome. She didn't want to interfere in the father/son relationship and would urge him to speak to his father."