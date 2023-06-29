Kim Kardashian Says She'll 'Do Anything' To Get Back The Kanye West She Married

Kim Kardashian with Kanye West in this file photo.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian broke down in front of her sister while remembering her ex-husband Kanye West in a teaser for the latest episode of 'The Kardashians', according to People Magazine. This is the latest mention of the rapper in the series streaming on Hulu. The 42-year-old visits her sister Khloe after getting clicked a new photo for her driver's license where she talks about West, who has now changed his name to Ye. The two formally got divorced in 2022.

During her visit, Khloe asks Kim is she is okay. She cries out saying "not okay", as per the People Magazine report.

"It's so different from the person that I married. That's who I loved and that's who I remember. I'll do anything to get that person back," Ms Kardashian says referring to Mr West, 46.

In a previous episode that aired on June 1, Ms Kardashian had talked about the rapper's erratic behaviour, including the online attacks that she and her family faced.

"It's the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved and you have a family with just be so different than who you knew," she had said on the episode.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West filed for divorce after six years of marriage, said People. The couple started dating in 2011 and welcomed their first daughter, North, in June 2013.

They have three other children together: Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

The trouble in their relationship began in 2016 after Mr West's vocal support for former President Donald Trump and other controversial remark.

She also spoke about the rapper's bipolar diagnosis in 2020, asking the public for compassion and empathy.

But as the situation deteriorated, and Ms Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021. It was finalised in November, 2022.