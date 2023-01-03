Kim Kardashian Posts Then Deletes Video Of Her Dogs Living In Garage, Warned By Animal Body PETA

Kim Kardashian has deleted the video from her and her daughter's shared account.

Animal advocacy group PETA has raised concerns after Kim Kardashian shared a video on social media that made it seem like her two dogs live in her garage.

The reality television star shared the video on TikTok last week. It appeared to show two of her Pomeranians, Sushi and Sake, living in her garage. The video also showed the pups' Christmas setup, which included stockings, mini Christmas trees and more.

However, despite the garage being filled with soft beds and decorative stockings, the video prompted criticism, which only worsened after Ms Kardashian deleted the video from her and her daughter North West's shared account.

Speaking to Page Six, PETA senior vice President Lisa Lange said that the group is "hoping hard" the reality TV star has other arrangements for her pups. "Knowing that Kim Kardashian is anti-fur and mostly vegan, we are hoping hard that she does not relegate her dogs to live in a garage," Ms Lange said.

Also Read | Taliban Official Mocks Pakistan By Sharing Old Pic Of 1971 War Surrender To India

She further told the outlet, "What PETA does know is that dogs are highly social pack animals who need more than just soft beds and decorative stockings: They deserve to feel safe, loved and to live inside the house as part of the family."

Several social media users also slammed Ms Kardashian and pointed out that the dogs should be inside the home, and not outside. According to PageSix, one TikTok user wrote, "Provide a better life than this for your dogs." Another said, "They have acres of land, but they keep dogs in their garage smh (somehow)."

However, some of her followers also defended the SKIMS co-founder, claiming that her garage was more luxurious than the average person's house. "Y'all know her garage is heated to the fullest. I see nothing wrong with this at all," wrote a fan. "I think they are doing okay," said another.