Kim Kardashian On Raising Her Children As A Single Parent: ''I Cry Myself To Sleep''

American media personality, Kim Kardashian recently opened up about the challenges she faces as a single mother raising her children, during an upcoming appearance on Jay Shetty's podcast. Notably, she shares four children with her ex-husband Kanye West—daughters North, 9, Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4.

Speaking about the trials and tribulations of parenting, the 42-year-old reality star called parenting one of the ''most challenging'' yet ''rewarding'' things she has encountered in her life.

''There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy s**t, this f*****g tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?” the reality star admitted in the podcast. However, she emphasized that even in the mess of it all, it is still the ''best chaos.''

''Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn't be a more true statement. Especially when they're babies and you're feeding and there's the madness going on. It's the best chaos though,'' she said. She also added that getting through the day and working through the challenges of parenting can "make you so proud of yourself."

''We discussed the challenges of parenthood, navigating the highs and lows of life, how I get through the tougher days, and so much more. I really loved this one, as so much of my life has been dedicated to finding out what my true purpose is,'' she wrote while sharing the video on Instagram.

Speaking about the difficulties of managing a household full of kids as a single parent, she added, ''You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they're fighting, and you know, there's no one there. Like, it's [just] me to play a good police officer and bad cop.''

She also gave a glimpse into navigating a nighttime routine with her four children, according to People.

''We are going hour by hour to see if we're gonna survive night by night. If a tantrum comes in, oh my God, your life is completely upside down. But it teaches you so much more about yourself than I think anyone, any parent, could have ever anticipated,'' Ms. Kardashian said.

Notably, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West jointly hold physical and legal custody of their four children. Mr. West was required to pay her $ 200,000 a month in child support following their divorce in November 2022. He is also responsible for half of the children's medical, educational, and security expenses.



