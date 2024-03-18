Kim Kardashian Jokes About Finding Kate Middleton, Internet Outraged

Many slammed the 43-year-old's irresponsible behaviour

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been away from the public eye since December, leaving social media users speculating about the UK royal. According to Kensington Palace, the 42-year-old is recovering at home after a "planned abdominal surgery" in January, but some users believe the royal is in an "induced coma". Amid the speculations and conspiracy theories, American celebrity and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian took to social media to joke about the situation.

Sharing a series of photos of herself, the SKIMS founder wrote in the caption, "On my way to go find Kate." Some on the internet laughed at the statement while many slammed the 43-year-old's irresponsible behaviour, highlighting the seriousness of the Princess's health.

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 14 lakh views and thousands of comments.

A user wrote, "This is not even funny!! F****** bad taste!!"

"Come on Kim. You have daughters, sisters, a mother. It's tasteless to make jokes about the Princess of Wales. I would have thought you'd have more sympathy considering all the rumours and unfair press you've had to put up with. This is unworthy of you," said a user.

"To mock a woman who has a medical problem is so low," commented a third user.

"Nothing like a celebrity who allegedly hates rumors, spreading rumors," wrote a person.

"Considering you spent months out of the public eye post Paris I would have thought you would understand the need to heal away from the world," remarked a user.

A person added, "Rude and mean."

"I'm a fan but this caption was not cool! I thought piling on Princess of Wales is not what you stood for by woman trashing woman. Big miss on this one!" said an Instagram user.

Meanwhile, Ms Middleton is likely to address her health concerns at a public event. Catherine, who is widely known by her maiden name of Kate Middleton, may discuss her recovery during her public engagements, the UK newspaper The Times reported on Saturday. "I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements. If she was going to do it, that's how she would do it. I would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They're not going to be rushed." a royal source said.