Kim Kardashian Fears She's Becoming 'Full Robot' With 'No Emotion' After Paris Robbery

The 43-year-old opened up to her sister Khloe Kardashian about going to therapy.

American celebrity Kim Kardashian has recently spoken about the impact of the 2016 robbery in Paris on her mental health. Ms Kardashian was tied up at gunpoint in Paris and robbed of jewellery worth $10 million at the No Address Hotel during Paris Fashion Week. The star later told police the robbers tied her up with plastic cables and adhesive tape and placed her in the bathtub.

The 43-year-old opened up to her sister Khloe Kardashian about going to therapy in the July 18 episode of The Kardashians, saying she has had breakthrough moments with her mental health, as per a report in People. Kim also went into detail about how the incident left deep scars on her mental health. "(My therapist) was like, 'You think calm is your superpower. I think you are so desensitized from trauma that you literally are frozen in fight or flight,'" she recalled. "So then she was like, 'One time in life something happened, and you remained calm, and that worked for you. So you will always choose calm'," the reality TV star continued.

After hearing her account, Khloe speculated that the Paris robbery might have been the traumatic event that caused her tendency to remain calm. The 40-year-old said, "You weren't calm before. Kim, you were a lunatic," she said, adding how Kim would get agitated over issues like someone touching her clothes.

"You became calm. You were never calm as a teenager, in your 20s. You cried about everything. You were bratty. You threw tantrums. Everything stopped after you got robbed because you stayed calm in that situation and you even said, 'My calmness is what kept me alive. That's when it started. It doesn't take a f***** detective to figure that one out," she added.

Kim later detailed the robbery and the lasting effects it had on her in a private chat captured on camera. "I mean, imagine you're like, gun to your head, getting tied up, dragged across a hotel room, and the guy, I remember him telling me, 'Just like, stay calm and you'll live.' And I did that," she said.

She added, "(It) served me well at that time, and I think it saved my life. But I think I've let it get too calm to where people could take advantage of my calmness or I'm just turning into a full robot with like, no emotion."

In 2017, while reflecting on the incident, Kim had told her sisters, "They're going to shoot me in the back. There's no way out."

"It makes me so upset to think about it," she added.