Khloe Kardashian Recalls Being 'Obsessive' About Weight After Divorce

American celebrity Khloe Kardashian is opening up about how she struggled with her body image after her divorce from former basketball player Lamar Odom. The socialite's divorce was finalised in December 2016. She said that she "turned to the gym" because she "didn't really know what to do" after their split, in a recent interview with InStyle.

"Of course, in the beginning, you [have to] get over that hump of it being really hard and something so new for you. But I felt so accomplished," she said. Ms Kardashian explained that her fitness journey has evolved by "having new challenges," and that prior to her 18 kg weight loss, she was "obsessed" with the numbers on the scale.

"When I first started (working out), I cared so much. "Maybe (it's) just being younger. I think you care about the scale. The scale Fs with you. I don't even look at a scale anymore. I think it's really unhealthy. I haven't in years. They're just numbers," she told the outlet.

Ms Kardashian said knowing that she is in control has kept her dedicated throughout. She continued, "I'm sort of a control freak, but in life, we can't control everything. But the gym, what I put in it, I know I'm going to get out of it. And being a control freak - I'm proud of it - I love that I have that control."

According to Ms Kardashian, she has started to place a greater emphasis on the endorphins she produces when exercising than the "aesthetic" her sweat sessions achieve. "I go off of how confident I feel in myself. I'm all about (doing) what's best for me, mind, body, soul. There is no one size fits all."

In January, Ms Kardashian cleared the air over her weight loss after an Instagram troll claimed that she had been abusing medication. The hater had called her "skinny" figure "disturbing". Responding to the same, the reality star said, "Let's not discredit my years of working out. I get up 5 days a week at 6 am to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people."