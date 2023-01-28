Kim Kardashian's Children, North And Saint, Set To Make Movie Debut

North and Saint will be making their debut in 'Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie'.

North West and Saint West, the two elder kids of American celebrity Kim Kardashian, will be making their acting debuts in the upcoming 'Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie', according to People Magazine.

As per the outlet, Nickelodeon and Spin Master announced the star-studded cast of the movie on social media, which is a sequel to the first film based on the popular Nickelodeon animated kids series. Kristen Bell, Christian Convery, McKenna Grace, James Marsden, Serena Williams and others are also a part of the film, including SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian, who played the character of Delores in the first film.

According to E! News, North West and Saint West were not mentioned in the announcement, but they are listed as cast members on the film's official IMDb page. It is also noted that North will voice a character and Saint will have a "cameo" of some kind. Ms Kardashian's children are huge admirers of the show and had a great time watching the original film, which focuses on rescue dogs in training.

It is to be noted that North and Saint are accustomed to being in front of the cameras due to their famous family's two reality shows, 'The Kardashians' and its predecessor 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'. The film, 'Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie', will serve as their first significant movie appearances. It is set to be released on October 13.

A few days ago, the American celebrity and model gave a guest lecture to students at Harvard Business School in Boston about her shapewear firm, SKIMS. Ms Kardashian posted a number of pictures and videos of herself on campus on social media. As part of a session on "Moving Beyond Direct-to-Consumer," Kim Kardashian talked for around one hour and 45 minutes.