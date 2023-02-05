Kate Middleton Shares Sweet Childhood Photo, Asks Others To Do The Same

As part of her newly launched early years campaign, she urged others to do the same.

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has shared a childhood photo of herself on social media. In the picture, she is seen smiling and reaching for her father's face.

As part of her newly launched early years campaign, she urged others to do the same. The princess's "life's work" has been described as Shaping Us, an initiative highlighting the importance of early childhood and the impact it can have on later life.

The Twitter handle of Prince and Princess of Wales took to Twitter and wrote, "Faces are a baby's best toy" along with the picture. She informed that the picture was clicked by her mother Carole Middleton. "With Dad, by Mum," she wrote along with a camera emoji.

“Faces are a baby's best toy.”



On Tuesday we launched #ShapingUs to raise awareness of the vital role our early years play in shaping the rest of our lives.



Ms Middleton added, "On Tuesday we launched #ShapingUs to raise awareness of the vital role our early years play in shaping the rest of our lives. This weekend, we'd love for you all to spend time with your friends, families, colleagues and communities talking about your early childhoods and how they've shaped your lives."

"I hope you'll also consider joining me in sharing a picture of yourselves before your fifth birthday to help with those conversations and to share some smiles and memories too," the princess concluded. She signed off the tweets with her initial, C.

Many people, including chef Jamie Oliver and footballer Harry Kane, appreciated the initiative and shared their baby pictures in response to the princess's message. Several people commented that her youngest son, Louis, shared a lot of similarities with her, as seen in her baby picture.

As per the BBC, while performing her royal duties, the Princess of Wales was reportedly shocked by how frequently problems with mental health and addiction had their roots in childhood. She made the decision as a result to advocate for the value of a joyful and healthy start in life. She started the campaign earlier this week and stated in an open letter that she is committed to changing the way that society views how profoundly the first five years of a child's life affect "the adults we become."