Kate Middleton Reveals Son Prince Louis Was 'Very Upset' To Miss Wimbledon Final

Prince Louis, 5, is deemed too young to be courtside

Princess of Wales has revealed her youngest son Prince Louis was "very upset" to be left at home as the rest of his family enjoyed the Wimbledon final. Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8, joined their parents to watch the highly anticipated final between Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller to win his maiden Wimbledon title on Sunday. The world number 1 bagged the game 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. Djokovic dominated the show in the beginning at the Centre Court, London as he sealed the first set 6-1. Alcaraz bounced back beautifully in the second set that went into the tiebreaker.

After the match, the royal family met Alcaraz during his post-match celebration, Sky News reported. The royals congratulated the 20-year-old tennis sensation.

Prince Louis, 5, is deemed too young to be courtside, so he remained at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. The five-year-old is often photographed making cheeky expressions at major royal events, but the prince had to sit this one out.

Speaking to Ella Ottaway, Children, Young People and Families Coordinator at Wimbledon, Kate Middleton shared that five-year-old Louis was "very upset" he could not attend.

"They've been eagerly watching. Charlotte you've been getting to grips with the scoring haven't you?" Princess of Wales said, adding it was her daughter's first time at the tennis.

"Louis was very upset he wasn't coming today."

Siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte waved to the crowds alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton.



